Stabilising force behind Tinubu/Shettima presidential ticket — Sunday Magazine — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Last Monday, the Tinubu-Shettima Women Presidential Campaign Team was inaugurated at a well-attended ceremony hosted by the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, at the Old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

All Progressives Congress (APC) women leaders and representatives from 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) converged on the venue for the event, which also had in attendance President Muhammadu Buhari, represented by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, the party’s Presidential flagbearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu; Vice Presidential Candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima; APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu; Director-General of the Presidential Campaign Council, Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong; Governors Hope Uzodimma (Imo), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), and Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, among others.

Addressing the gathering, Mrs Buhari said women would begin…