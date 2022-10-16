The Orishas of the Yoruba Race (3) — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By
Headliners
-
1


By Oluwatomiwa Ogunniyi

16 October 2022   |  
1:30 pm

Three weeks ago, we began to explore Eledumare and the Orishas sent to serve as a guide in this human race. So far, we started with our appreciation of Sango, the most feared and powerful Orisha to Babalú-Ayé, the curer of illnesses. Is Esu Satan? Let’s find out. Ògún He is the Orisha of iron…

Esu. Culled from Grains of Africa

Esu.-Culled-from-Grains-of-Africa

Three weeks ago, we began to explore Eledumare and the Orishas sent to serve as a guide in this human race. So far, we started with our appreciation of Sango, the most feared and powerful Orisha to Babalú-Ayé, the curer of illnesses. Is Esu Satan? Let’s find out.

Ògún
He is the Orisha of iron and war. He was a warrior and was mighty in metalwork. He cleared the
path for…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR