President Xi Jinping hailed China’s rise as a global power and demanded unity around his leadership on Sunday, launching a Communist Party Congress¬†that is set to rubber stamp his bid to rule for a historic third term. In an opening address to 2,300 delegates gathered at the Great Hall of the People, Xi promoted and […]

