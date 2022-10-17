Athlete of the Year award: Dare seeks support for Amusan | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, is spearheading the campaign to get Nigerians to massively vote for the reigning world 100m hurdles champion and record holder, Tobi Amusan, as she bids to become the first Nigerian to be crowned World Athlete of the Year.

No Nigerian has ever been nominated for the award and Amusan is thus the first to be shortlisted and the 25 year-old will be aiming to scale the final hurdle and become the first Nigerian to be crowned best of the best.

The reigning Commonwealth Games 100m hurdles champion and record holder is one of the 10 nominees the World Athletics released last Wednesday that will battle for the honor.

The world governing body for athletics says a three-way voting process will determine the finalists.

“The World Athletics Council and the World Athletics Family will cast their votes by email, while fans can vote online via the World Athletics social media platforms,” wrote the World Athletics.

Dare said he has cast his vote…