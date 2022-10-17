Borno incorporates 1,800 police constabulary to combat crimes  | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Borno State Police Command said it had incorporated about 1,800 police constabulary to complement the efforts of security agencies in combating crimes in the state.

The Commisioner Of Police (CP), Abdu Umar, who disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Maiduguri on Sunday, said the newly recruited volunteers were currently receiving orientations on what was expected of them in the discharge of their duties.

Umar said that the constables would be deployed to their communities across the 27 local government areas in the state for effective community policing.

He said that the Community Policing Constabulary Scheme of the Force was purely voluntary service introduced by the Federal Government to train and incorporate individuals with prior paid employment who desire to spend their spare time assisting the police in its simple police tasks within their various communities.

He explained that their roles would include assisting the police in crime…