Kaduna: El-Rufai turning 'rotten situation to bad one' is an achievement, says Tinubu





Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu on Tuesday doubled down on his statement that Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai turned governance in the state from a rotten one to a bad one. “Some people need to understand idioms,” Tinubu said while addressing Arewa Joint Committee in Kaduna State. “When I said […]

