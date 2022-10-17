NCoS redeploys heads of Kuje, FCT command | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigerian Correctional Service, (NCOs), has appointed new heads of command for the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT), and the Kuje custodial center as part of the routine deployment to maximise the potential of command officers.

The FCT command is now headed by Controller Mohammed Isah, he succeeds Controller, Ahmed Musa who was at the helm of affairs but is now been redeployed to head the Nominal Roll Unit at the national headquarters of the Service.

In Kuje, Deputy controller Kolawole Sunday now takes over from Deputy Controller Ibrahim Shehu who was the Incharge at the facility but is now moved to the headquarters of the service as well.

A statement signed by the Assistant Public Relations Officer, (PRO), FCT Command, Usman Sani, notes that the change in baton came from the office of the Controller General of the Service, Haliru Nababa to boost the efficiency of men and officers of the NCOs.

At a handing over ceremony at the weekend in Gwagwalada, the outgoing…