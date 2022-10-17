Perennial rice incorporates African wild rice genes and halves production cost | The Guardian Nigeria News

BGI Perspectives

Perennial rice in the field – note that the crop base shows signs of previous harvests

China, 17 October 2022,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/- An estimated 670 million people are projected to be undernourished in 2030, as noted in FAO’s The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2022 report. Conflict, COVID-19, climate extremes and economic shocks are listed as the key factors contributing to food insecurity and malnutrition.

Against this backdrop, what are international scientists doing? On the occasion of World Food Day, Dr. Liu Huan, the Chief Scientist of BGI Research Agriculture and Head of BGI Bioverse, notes it is crucial to enhance yields of key crops such as rice. Dr. Liu makes three key points:

– Compared to cultivated rice, perennial rice can reduce production costs by over 50%

– Perennial rice incorporates African wild rice genes, which enhances its stress tolerance

– The reach for perennial rice planting includes 18 countries…