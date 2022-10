Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” (released by EMI) takes a third straight week at No. 1 in the U.K. With both tracks spending three consecutive weeks at the top, the song equals Smith’s 2017 single “Too Good At Goodbyes” as their second-longest-running No. 1 hit. Of eight of Smith’s U.K. No. 1s, none has […]

The post Sam Smith And Kim Petras "Unholy" Tops U.K. Chart For Three Weeks appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper