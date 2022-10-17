Security outfit uncovers another oil theft spot | The Guardian Nigeria News

Another breach on the 400,000 bpd Trans Forcados Export pipeline from where large quantities of crude oil had beenstolen, was discovered at the weekend by Tantita Security Services Ltd (TSSNL), the surveillance outfit of Government Ekpemupolo, aka Tompolo

The spot, where the illegal pipeline was tapped into the 48-inch Trans Forcados Export pipeline at Ogulagha community, Burutu Council of Delta State, is located behind a military security post, less than a kilometre away.

The spot is also near the Forcados Export Terminal, where oil is officially exported from Nigeria. The illegal pipeline was connected to an abandoned Agip Petroleum Company Ltd pipeline, which ran to a platform in the Sea from where crude oil is illegally loaded into barges and vessels, mostly at night.

A maritime intelligence consultant working for Tantita Security Services, Capt. Waredi Enisuoh, told journalists at the spot that large amount of crude oil had been stolen for years through illegal but…