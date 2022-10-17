Tinubu pledges to explore oil reserves in North, tackle insecurity | The Guardian Nigeria News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu, said if elected, he would ensure full exploration of the oil reserves in the Benue trough and Chad basin for the development of the North and Nigeria as a whole.

Tinubu made the pledge at an interactive session on his vision for the Northern Region, organized by some Northern groups on Monday in Kaduna.

According to him, there is abundant oil and gas in the Benue Trough, Chad Basin, and other prospective locations in the North.

“These gas projects will fast-track the industrialization of the areas and increase revenue generation significantly for the entire country,” he said.

He also pledged to complete the ongoing Abuja-Kaduna-Kano and the trans-Saharan gas pipeline project.

“I will develop a blueprint that will attract local and international institutional investors for both exploration and exploitation of these resources for international trading,” he added.

The APC presidential candidate said…