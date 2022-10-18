2023: North has not endorsed any presidential candidate, Arewa leaders clarify | The Guardian Nigeria News

Northern leaders, under the umbrella of Arewa Joint Committee (AJC), yesterday, clarified they have not endorsed any presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.

Also, AJC, which comprises Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Jama’atu Matan Arewa, Arewa House, Northern Elders Forum (NEF) and Arewa Research and Development Project (ARDP), said blueprints and other commitments made by the candidates would soon be made available to Nigerians for direct assessment.

During a press conference at the ACF secretariat in Kaduna, yesterday, the Secretary General of the Forum, Mallam Murtala Aliyu, said Arewa leaders “hosted five of the six candidates who had accepted to participate in the (recent) historic interactions.” Alhaji Musa Rabiu Kwankwaso abstained.

Aliyu said: “These interactions, in themselves, were not planned with the goal of endorsing a candidate. They are part of a longer process that plans to generate commitments to address challenges of the north by…