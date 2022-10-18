Africa must be united through cultural values, beliefs, says Obasanjo — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged Africans to be united for global advancement through the conscious re-enactment of cultural values and beliefs.

Obasanjo made the call during a visit by the Director-General of the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC), Ms Oluwabunmi Amao, on Monday at his residence in Abeokuta.

This is contained in a statement released by Amao.

The former president who reiterated his support for the commemoration of the 45th anniversary of the Festival for Arts and Culture (FESTAC”77), said that the festival was a beautiful one and there is a great need for pan-Africanism to be kept alive.

”There is a need for Africans to be united for global advancement. This should be the essence of the forthcoming festival, meant to commemorate the 45th anniversary of FESTAC”77.

”For Africa to achieve certain goals, the glory and beauty inherent in their different cultures must be dynamically harnessed and exported to different countries…