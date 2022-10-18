Ahead of harmattan season, TRACON, control towers get N36b upgrades | The Guardian Nigeria News

• NAMA rallies airlines to new services to optimise operations

Ahead of this year’s harmattan season and attendant disruption often experienced in local air travel, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has commenced a general overhaul of navigational facilities at airports nationwide.

Besides the upgrade of Instrument Landing Systems (ILSs) at all airports, the controversial Total Radar Coverage of Nigeria (TRACON) and Safe Tower facilities are also getting new equipment, estimated to worth N36 billion.

The massive rollout, The Guardian learnt, is part of measures to improve the status of facilities that had been abandoned over the years and deepen air safety nationwide.

The TRACON facility, which cost €66.5 million and was inaugurated in 2010, was a subject of conflict between NAMA and its foreign contractor, Thales of France. The facility was starved of spares, forcing it to temporarily shut down. However, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in February 2022…