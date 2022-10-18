Air Component, Land Troops Neutralise Six Boko Haram Terrorists in Banki | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Air Component Operation Hadin Kai and land troops of Troops of 152 Battalion Banki, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), have neutralised Six Boko Haram terrorists in the North East Banki in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

It was gathered that the insurgents were killed on Sunday in an ambush along the kilometre Kumshe-Banki road.

A counter-insurgency and Security Expert in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, who confirmed the attack said troops staged the ambush following an intelligence report that dozens of Boko Haram terrorists who usually harass commuters and robbed them of their valuables were sighted in the area.

The Air Task Force subsequently dispatched an appropriate force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Super Tucano to engage the terrorists.

The troops’ patrol operations along the road paid off by reportedly killing about six of the terrorists, while others escaped.

The NAF aircraft delivered accurate hits, neutralizing several terrorists in…