Coalition demands gazette of fats and oil regulation to safeguard Nigerians | The Guardian Nigeria News

In a bid to ensure the well-being of the citizenry, the TransFat Free Nigeria Coalition has called on the authorities to gazette the fats and oils regulations, 2021.

The Executive Director, of Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), Mr Akinbode Oluwafemi at a press conference in Abuja explained that the call was aimed at saving the citizenry from diseases associated with the consumption of foods containing trans-fatty acids.

Saying the responsibility to gazette the fats and oil regulation lies on the federal ministry of justice, he listed diabetes, dementia, heart failure, kidney diseases, cancers, and obesity as some of the diseases associated with the consumption of trans-fatty acids at the event to commemorate the world food day themed “Leave no one behind.”

He noted: “For emphasis, combating cardiovascular diseases is beyond behavioural change as the burden of these diseases needs conscious effort from the government to reduce its…