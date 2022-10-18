Court awards N7.5m against firm over workplace vicitimisation, illegal termination of employment | The Guardian Nigeria News

Justice Nelson Ogbuanya of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN), Port Harcourt, has awarded N5.5 million general damages against Notore Chemical Industries Ltd., for exposing its former staff, Mrs. Sharon Philip, to workplace victimisation and wrongful termination of her employment.

The money is made up of N5million damages, N500, 000 litigation cost, N1.8m terminal benefit and N220, 865.75k unremitted pension entitlement, and are payable within two months from the date of judgment.

The judge declared that the termination of the claimant’s employment was wrongful, reckless and constitutes inhuman treatment and happened in the circumstance that exposed her to workplace victimisation by a superior staff whom she testified against following a whistle-blowing and anti-corruption hearing that led to the suspension of the superior staff.

“It is further declared that querying the claimant and subjecting her to disciplinary hearing on…