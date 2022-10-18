Drought and floods leave Chad herders without food, milk — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Nomadic herder Fatime Tchari fended off a hungry calf as she tried to squeeze the last drops of milk from an emaciated cow in an arid corner of southern Chad.

Then she stood up, dejected.

“As you have just seen, I tried to milk six cows but I have not managed to get one litre of milk. They are stressed, sick and malnourished because of the drought and floods,” Tchari said.

A prolonged drought in the vast Central African country was followed by the heaviest rainy season in over 30 years this year, leaving large areas, including parts of the capital N’Djamena, navigable only by boat. Thousands have fled their homes.

Farmland and pastures are underwater, leaving herders with little grazing land.

Their situation is mirrored across parts of East and West Africa this year as heavy rains wreak havoc.

In recent years, intense rainfall, land degradation and poor urban planning have led to more frequent flood disasters in the region, whose countries are among the most vulnerable to…