Failure to develop youth capacity poses existential threat to West Africa, Buhari warns | The Guardian Nigeria News

****Says Nigeria has provided an appropriate environment for youth to achieve their dreams

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday urged West African leaders to Chun out youth-friendly policies that would help to galvanise them (youth) for nation-building.

The president warned that failure to provide the required enabling environment for youth to acquire skills and develop their capacity would be an existential threat to the region.

Buhari made the call at the maiden conference of the Forum of African Research and Innovation (FARI) organised by the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation and ECOWAS Commission on Monday in Abuja.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, President Buhari,

said more than half of the population in West Africa is 50 years old and younger, hence the need to implement life-changing programmes for youths in the region.

The president said: “In the area of capacity building multitasking skills, It’s a known fact that a new…