Gunmen kidnap Catholic priest in Anambra — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A priest of Onitsha Catholic Archdiocese, Rev. Fr. Joseph Igweagu, has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen in Anambra.

Igweagu, Parish Priest of St. Joseph Parish, Abata Nsugbe, Anambra East Local Government Area of the state was kidnapped on Wednesday, Oct. 12 on his way home after a vigil Mass at Umunnachi in Njikoka area of the state.

A statement on behalf of the Onitsha Catholic Archdiocese by the Chancellor, Rev. Fr. Prudentius Aroh on Tuesday in Awka, announced the incident.

The statement titled: “An urgent call for sincere prayer for Kidnap of Rev. Fr Joseph Igweagu”, did not give more details as to whether his abductors had called to demand for ransom or not.

“It is with shock but strong faith in the love and protection of God that we announce to the Priests, religious, lay faithful of Onitsha Archdiocese and all men and women of goodwill, the abduction of our Priest Rev. Fr. Joseph Igweagu, the Parish Priest of St Joseph Parish Abata Nsugbe.

“Rev. Fr….