ICPC shutdowns 62 illegal degree awarding institutions, fake NYSC camp | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) said it had succeeded in closing down 62 illegal Degree awarding institutions in the country.

The commission also said it closed down a fake NYSC Orientation Camp in its bid to tackle corruption in the education sector.

The Chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, disclosed this at a Youth Dialogue on Corruption in Tertiary Institutions, held in Abuja on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the dialogue was organised by ICPC for members of Anti-corruption Vanguards from five tertiary institutions in the FCT.

Owasanoye, who was represented by Mrs Hannatu Mohammed, ICPC Board Member in-charge of youth, said that the Commission had since prosecuted the perpetrators.

According to him, corruption has a debilitating effect on the quality of education of any nation, as no nation will develop beyond the level and quality of its education.

He said that the ICPC set up anti-corruption vanguards in…