Man City stumble gives Spurs, Chelsea hope of Premier League title fight | The Guardian Nigeria News

Manchester City’s first defeat of the season has given the rest of the Premier League hope that the title race is not a foregone conclusion as Tottenham and Chelsea seek to close at the top of the table on Wednesday.

The arrival of rampaging forward Erling Haaland to supplement Pep Guardiola’s squad, which has won the English top flight four times in the past five years, made City even stronger favourites to win the league again.

However, a rejuvenated Arsenal have opened up a four-point gap at the top of the table, while Spurs have kept pace with the defending champions.

Arsenal and City were supposed to be facing off this midweek in a top-of-the-table clash.

But that match has been postponed due to rescheduling caused by the death of Queen Elizabeth II last month, with the Gunners instead facing PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League.

With the top two not in action, Tottenham could move to within a point of the summit if they win at Manchester United on Wednesday.

Spurs have not…