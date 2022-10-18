Oklahoma man tied to dismembered bodies case arrested in Florida | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
1


An Oklahoma scrapyard owner considered a person of interest in the murders of four men whose dismembered bodies were found in a river was arrested on Tuesday, police said.

Joe Kennedy was taken into custody in a stolen vehicle in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, the Okmulgee, Oklahoma, police department said in a Facebook post.

Kennedy is a person of interest in the quadruple murder, according to police, but has not been charged in connection with the case.

Police said he was being held on $500,000 bond for an unrelated 2012 shooting and they were arranging for his transfer back to Oklahoma.

deceased

This undated handout photo from the Okmulgee Police Department’s Facebook page shows clockwise from top left, Billy Chastain, Mark Chastain, Alex Stevens and Mike Sparks who were reported missing last week in Oklahoma. – Police in Oklahoma have opened a murder investigation after the discovery of four dismembered bodies in a river in the small town of Okmulgee in the central US state, law…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR