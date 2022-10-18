Oklahoma man tied to dismembered bodies case arrested in Florida | The Guardian Nigeria News

An Oklahoma scrapyard owner considered a person of interest in the murders of four men whose dismembered bodies were found in a river was arrested on Tuesday, police said.

Joe Kennedy was taken into custody in a stolen vehicle in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, the Okmulgee, Oklahoma, police department said in a Facebook post.

Kennedy is a person of interest in the quadruple murder, according to police, but has not been charged in connection with the case.

Police said he was being held on $500,000 bond for an unrelated 2012 shooting and they were arranging for his transfer back to Oklahoma.