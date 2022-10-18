Uba Sani promises to build on El-Rufai's achievements, woos investors





The Kaduna 2023 APC governorship flagbearer, Senator Uba Sani has assured the people of the State, investors, and development partners that the legacy of Nasir El Rufai will not just be sustained in the coming years but will be bolstered to continue to meet the citizens’ collective needs. The lawmaker, who gave the assurance to […]

