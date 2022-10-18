Wike dumps PDP candidate Jandor, endorses Sanwo-Olu for second term — Politics — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has endorsed Lagos state, governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for a second term in office.

Wike, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said he endorsed Sanwo-Olu for a second term in office because of his performance.

Sanwo-Olu’s main challenger in the election is PDP candidate Olajide Adediran, known as Jandor. Wike said the Lagos State governor’s performance is enough to earn him his endorsement.

Wike spoke on Tuesday at a conference organised by the wives of Lagos state officials in Lagos.

Speaking at the conference, the Rivers governor said his presence at the event is because Sanwo-Olu is “doing well” for the people of the state.

“If Sanwo-Olu is not doing well, even if he belongs to my party, I won’t come. So, for me, if you are in my party and you are not doing well, you won’t see me,” Wike said.

READ ALSO: Atiku dumps Wike, chooses Okowa as running mate for presidential election

“If you are not in my…