BCX ups the sales ante with centralised SAP solution | The Guardian Nigeria News

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, 18 October 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- High levels of responsiveness is essential to the success of any sales-focused business. Data suggests 35-50% of all sales go to the vendor that responds first. However, when sales processes are slow or inaccurate, it can seriously hamper a company’s ability to acquire new customers or upsell to existing ones.

That was the case for one of Africa’s leading systems integrators, sparking a first-of-its-kind implementation project that has achieved outstanding results.

“As a business we needed a radical simplification of our lead-to-cash value stream through a centralised solution for configuring, pricing and quoting, and chose SAP CPQ,” says Julian Liebenberg, Chief of Cloud Platform Solutions at BCX.

BCX is one of Africa’s leading premier ICT solutions and service providers with the technology, capability and skills to deliver end-to-end digital solutions for large and medium enterprises. BCX…