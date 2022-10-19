Jandor kicks off campaign today, berates APC administration — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor), kicks off his campaign today at Alimosho Local Government Area of the state.

Jandor said he and his team would tour the 245 wards in the state, adding that it was time to dislodge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 governorship election.

He expressed confidence to win the election, stressing that it is overwhelmingly evident that the popularity of the APC in the state has dropped significantly due to the Sanwo-Olu’s administration’s poor performance.

The PDP candidate noted that there was a need for Lagosians to vote for someone who can rescue the state from years of failure and poor governance by the ruling APC administration despite party affiliations.

Jandor assured his audience that after a study of the state, he had carefully itemised and listed solutions to problems in all sectors in his manifesto, in a bid to transform…