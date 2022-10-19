Kogi declares emergency in education sector, hires 3,979 teachers — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Kogi State government is set to launch Education Revolution with the provision of quality infrastructure in schools and recruitment of teachers.

The Commissioner for Education, Wemi Jones, disclosed this to journalists after a tour of facilities at the new GYB Model Science Secondary School, Adankolo in Lokoja, by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kogi State Council.

He disclosed that the model science schools were scattered across the state as part of the legacy edifices of the Yahaya Bello administration.

He announced the state government’s plan to employ 3,979 teachers, adding that 3,100 had passed the qualifying test. He assured me that the exercise would be continuous.

Chairman Kogi NUJ, Adeiza Momojimoh, commended the state government for its achievements in the education sector, noting with dissatisfaction the government’s failure to carry the press along, thus keeping the citizens in the dark.