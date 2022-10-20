APC blames ‘rented crowd’ for disruption of PDP Kaduna rally | The Guardian Nigeria News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has alleged that “the rented crowd” at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rally in Kaduna State should be held responsible for the disruption.

APC, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, distanced itself from the unfortunate incident.

Urging security agencies to probe PDP supporters, to unmask and prosecute the culprits, the party called on political parties to eschew violence and play strictly by the rules of political engagement.

Underlining the need by all parties and candidates to subscribe to issue-based campaigns and observe applicable ethical standards and best practices, the party said it behoves all stakeholders to ensure a peaceful electioneering ahead of the 2023 general election.

It noted: “The ugly event that unfolded at the PDP rally in Kaduna last Monday was wrong, but, regrettably, self-inflicted. As a party, we abhor and condemn any form of violence and interference in the activities or events of…