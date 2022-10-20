ASUU strike: UNILAG, OAU, UNIBEN, others announce resumption dates | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigerian university students are expected back in class after the suspension of an eight-month strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The suspended ASUU strike started on Monday, February 14.

READ ALSO: ASUU suspends eight-month strike

Since suspension of the strike on Friday, October 14, a number of universities have released internal memos and circulars announcing their resumption date.

Obafemi Awolowo University, (OAU) Ile-Ife in a statement by its Registrar, Margaret Omosule, disclosed that student are to resume on Thursday, October 20 for the continuation of the 2021/2022 session.

While, the spokesperson for the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Benedicta Ehanire, disclosed that students are expected to return to school on Sunday, October 23 and online registration for newly admitted students for the 2021/2022 academic calendar will begin on Friday, December 2.

The management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) also released a statement on its website…