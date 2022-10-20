Fela Kuti, who used ‘music as weapon’, honoured in Paris — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By AFP 20 October 2022 |

8:26 am The son of Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti spoke of his father’s bravery in using “music as a weapon” ahead of an immersive exhibition opening at the Paris Philharmonic on Thursday.

“Instead of picking up a gun, music was the only tool he had. It was a weapon to use against authority, against colonisation and corrupt African governments,” said…