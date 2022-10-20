Fela Kuti, who used ‘music as weapon’, honoured in Paris — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By
Headliners
-
10


By AFP

20 October 2022   |  
8:26 am

The son of Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti spoke of his father’s bravery in using “music as a weapon” ahead of an immersive exhibition opening at the Paris Philharmonic on Thursday.

Nigerian musician and composer Fela Anikulapo Kuti performs on September 13, 1986 at the “Party of Humankind” of the French Communist Party at La Courneuve in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Laurent Rebours)

The son of Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti spoke of his father’s bravery in using “music as a weapon” ahead of an immersive exhibition opening at the Paris Philharmonic on Thursday.

“Instead of picking up a gun, music was the only tool he had. It was a weapon to use against authority, against colonisation and corrupt African governments,” said…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR