No decision yet to ban Okada operations in Nigeria – FG





The federal government on Thursday declared that it was yet to take a concrete decision to outlaw the operation of motorcycles, popularly called Okada as a form of commercial transportation in the country. Minister of State for Transportation, Ademola Adegoroye, made the clarification in Abuja while speaking at the Annual Strategic Stakeholders Summit of the […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper