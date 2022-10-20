President Buhari signs Nigeria Start-Ups Bill into law | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law the Nigeria State-up Bill 2022.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, confirmed this to State House correspondents shortly after the president appended his signature on the bill to become an Act.

According to Pantami, the new Act will come into effect with so many economic benefits for the country.

“On behalf of my principal, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, I am here to brief you about his assent to the Nigeria Start-Up bill today, Oct. 19, 2022.

“The President has assented to the bill and also conveyed to the relevant institutions of government for gazetting.

“We are all excited knowing the benefits that our economy is going to generate from the Act,” he stated.

Pantami explained that the bill, which emanated from the executive arm of government, was passed by the Senate on July 27 and the House of Representatives on July 28, 2022.

He said the bill was the…