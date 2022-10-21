2023 election: Group launches national action on PVC collection







Nigeria Collabo has commended the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu for making efforts to ensure Nigerians can get their PVCs. Nigeria Collabo, a coalition of support groups for good governance working with coalition of political parties, has launched a Nigeria Collabo Volunteer PVC Collection committee to fast track PVC […]

