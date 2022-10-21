Former Senate president Mark loses eldest son Tunde to cancer | The Guardian Nigeria News

Tunde Jonathan Mark, son of former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, has died in a London hospital on Friday morning.

Paul Mumeh, the media adviser to David Mark, who confirmed this in a statement, said “Tunde, who died after a long battle with cancer, was the first son of the former President of the Senate.”

The statement further reads, “Born on the 13th of October, 1971, Tunde attended Yaba Military School, located in Yaba, Lagos where he obtained his first school leaving certificate.

Tunde later proceeded to Bradfield College, Berkshire, UK where he attended Secondary school.

Tunde is a Biochemist who obtained a B.Sc degree from Kings College, London. He studied immunology alongside biochemistry and later Biological Sciences in the Graduate School of Arts & Sciences, Harvard, Cambridge, Massachusetts. He was married with a daughter.

“He passed away peacefully surrounded by family members and loved ones. Funeral arrangements will be communicated…