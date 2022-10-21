How Pastor Adeboye influenced my life, Award-Winning Journalist | The Guardian Nigeria News

In an interview, Award-Winning Journalist Adeniyi Moses Ifetayo relates moment he had a life-changing encounter with Pastor Enoch Adeboye, a Nigerian pastor and General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, as he journeyed his way to stardom.

Ifetayo, a seasoned photojournalist, Media Consultant and publisher of Mega Star Magazine, recounted that while working for a photo studio in Lagos as a growing young man, he came across a certain job seeker who hadn’t enough money to pay for his passport photograph, Ifetayo consequently footed the bills.

This, he said, happened a day before he left his aunt’s house as a result of a misunderstanding that ensued.

Ifetayo, reaping from his good deeds, was accommodated by the same fellow he had footed bills for the previous day. In this narrative, Nigeria’s celebrity journalist narrated how rainy nights translated to sleepless nights as the leaking roof of the building poured heavy showers.

He recalled that in the first year he…