Lagos, Eko Innovation centre sponsor 15 startups for 2022 GITEX event in Dubai — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Lagos State government in partnership with Eko Innovation Centre is sponsoring 15 start-ups for the yearly Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX), an annual consumer computer and electronics trade show and conference, which takes place in Dubai at the Dubai World Trade Centre, United Arab Emirate (UAE).

The event brings together thought leaders, inventors, innovators, and other key players in the technology sector, making it one of the most significant gathering spots on the globe.

Over 10,000 investors from around the world attended the GITEX Global 2022 event, providing entrepreneurs with over 25,000 leads for investment meetings and partnership opportunities.

In previous years, participants travelled to Dubai to compete in the tournament for a chance to win $200,000 in funding and a mentorship prize. But on May 12, 2022, GITEX in partnership with Lagos State Government (LSG) and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), organised a pitch event in…