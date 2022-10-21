Meet The Judges of The 2022 Bold Woman Award By Veuve Clicquot in Nigeria | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Guardian Nigeria 21 October 2022 |

The seven-person jury panel that will choose the first winner of the inaugural Bold Woman Award by Veuve Clicquot in Nigeria has been announced. The 250-year-old champagne house has always been a brand that emboldens female entrepreneurs, and the Bold Woman Award serves to celebrate these women who are making a difference in business and society.

The jurors possess a wealth…