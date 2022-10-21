Nigeria’s wealth lies more on agri-value chain— Osinbajo | The Guardian Nigeria News

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says Nigeria’s wealth lies more on the agriculture value chain than on the extractive industry.

Osinbajo expressed this view on Friday in Abuja while performing the inauguration of the Seeds for Future Foundation and Education Grant—an initiative of Olam Agri.

Olam Agri is a leading agribusiness firm focused on high-growth consumption markets.

The vice president said that through the seeds of the future programme, Olam had invested in two important types of seed.

“First, the seeds you are planting by investing in the education of our young people through the education grant initiative for undergraduates.

“The second of course, is the very successful award-winning wheat seeds trial project which I am told achieved its first peer milestone of producing 10 kilograms of pre-multiplication wheat seeds varieties and was showcased by the UN General Assembly at the climate summit and nominated for an international grant.

“But I think it is seeds that…