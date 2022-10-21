NLC harps on public support towards successful NEC meeting | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kebbi State chapter, has appealed for the understanding and support of residents of the state towards hosting a successful National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the union scheduled for the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Publicity Committee Chairman, Malam Tasi’u Lawal, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

Lawal said the call became imperative in view of the fact that unity, support and encouragement of all members were critical to the success of the programme.

According to him, the union’s NEC meeting is scheduled to hold on Oct. 24, in Birnin Kebbi.

He assured that the meeting was expected to bring sanity to the challenges being faced by civil servants and other industrial unions across the country.

“The arrival day will be on Oct. 22 and 23, 2022, while the opening ceremony will take place on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Safar Guests…