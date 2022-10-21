Policemen shot dead as Johnson Suleman escape 'gunmen' attack







President of Omega Fire Ministries Apostle Johnson Suleman on Friday escaped gunmen attack at Benin Auchi Express road in Edo State. Reports said Johnson Suleman was attacked by gunmen who shot at his vehicle, targeting him Friday afternoon. Trending video footage on social media show bullet touches on the cleric’s vehicle. Another video posted by […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper