Aderonke Ademiluyi Ogunwusi: ‘Many women in higher positions are not willing to pull the next woman up’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

Queen Aderonke Ademiluyi Ogunwusi is the founder of African Fashion Week (AFW) Nigeria and London, a yearly fashion event that promotes and nurtures African and African-inspired design talents. The elegant queen of Ile Ife Kingdom, who recently got married to the Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; (Ọjájá II), is a descendant of the royal family of Ile Ife, Osun State.

A graduate of Law from West London University, she is the Global Ambassador of the legendary Queen Moremi Ajasoro (QMA) International, an initiative that supports the rights of girls and women in Nigeria and Africa. She created and produced Moremi The Musical, a musical drama of the legendary Queen of Ile Ife.

Also the CEO of Adire Oduduwa Textile Hub, Producer of the documentary Ingenious Aso Oke fabric of Nigeria and founder of the Adire Oodua Textile Hub in Ile Ife, South West Nigeria, her AFW London, which was founded in 2011, has showcased over 1000 designers and exhibitors from Africa, with over 70,000…