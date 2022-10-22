Buhari attends First World Bio Summit in South Korea — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Sunday depart Abuja for Seoul, South Korea to participate in the First World Bio Summit, 2022.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman, confirmed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

The two-day (Oct, 25-26) summit with the theme: ”The Future of Vaccine and Bio-Health,” is jointly organised by the Government of the Republic of Korea and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Adesina said that Nigeria was invited to the summit based on her selection with five other African countries by WHO and the European Union (EU).

He said the country was invited during the last EU-African Summit in Brussels, Belgium in February this year for mRNA technology transfer and Global Training Hub for Bio-manufacturing of vaccines on the African continent.

According to the presidential aide, others expected to feature at the World Bio Summit are CEOs of global vaccine and Biologics companies.

He added that the CEOs would share and shape ideas on the…