Buhari to inaugurate agro-industrial zones Monday | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday inaugurate the Special Agro-industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) initiative for Nigeria.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Communication and External Relations Department of the African Development Bank (AfDB).

The SAPZ initiative is being done in collaboration with the AfDB, Islamic Development Bank (IsBD), and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

The government of Nigeria is contributing 18.05 million dollars.

Meanwhile, the AfDB would provide 210 million dollars, and the IsDB and the IFAD would provide combined funding of 310 million dollars.

The inauguration would be held physically and virtually.

It is also expected to herald the implementation of SAPZ phase 1 and send a message about Nigeria’s commitment to transform its agriculture sector, create jobs, and achieve food security.

Furthermore, it is expected to generate economic revenue.

According to the statement, the first phase of…