Elections would hold nationwide, say police | The Guardian Nigeria News

Contrary to speculations in some quarters that the 2023 general elections may not hold in some parts of the country due to security concerns, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba on Friday allayed fears and assured that the elections would be held nationwide as scheduled by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The IGP who spoke through the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on a Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers held in Owerri, Imo State, declared that the Nigeria Police and other security forces were fully prepared for ” free, fair, credible and acceptable polls come 2023″.

He, however, cautioned political actors to play by the rules of the game and to stop overheating the system, saying the era of ballots snatching was gone for good in the country based on the various innovation being introduced into the system by the INEC.

He said that the Owerri retreat was being put in place to…