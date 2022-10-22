Having A Taste Of Fame Made Me Place Money Over It – Kaptain Kush | The Guardian Nigeria News

Taking the step of faith to become a musician is not easy. However, becoming famous is even a harder task. Lagos-born Afropop star, Kaptain Kush, has been able to achieve both. But right from his rise to stardom, becoming famous wasn’t the target. For him, it was money over fame. Releasing the EP, Sorry, brought…

Taking the step of faith to become a musician is not easy. However, becoming famous is even a harder task. Lagos-born Afropop star, Kaptain Kush, has been able to achieve both. But right from his rise to stardom, becoming famous wasn’t the target. For him, it was money over fame.

