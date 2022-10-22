Tales of death, destruction as flood sweeps through communities | The Guardian Nigeria News

Again, flood disaster has caught Nigerians napping. From Anambra to Bayelsa, Rivers, Kogi, Delta, Imo, Kebbi and many other states, cries for help resonate from individuals and communities who have lost their loved ones, homes, properties, farmlands and other valuables to ravaging flood.

According to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, who addressed a press conference last Sunday, over 603 lives had been lost as at that day, some 1.3 million people had been displaced, 2,407 persons injured and more than 200,000 homes destroyed.

The last time Nigeria recorded such losses and destruction from flood was in 2012. As of November 5 that year, flood had killed 363 people and displaced over 2.1 million others. An evaluation report by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) showed that 30 of Nigeria’s 36 states were affected by the flood, with the damages and losses incurred estimated at N2.6 trillion.

So…