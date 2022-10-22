





The year has been filled with loads of excitement for Chocolate City singer songwriter and producer Young Jonn as he returns with his sophomore project L.I.N.E Vol.2 EP. Since his debut under the leading entertainment company, Young Jonn has successfully churned out several hits such as Dada, Dada Remix featuring Davido and his most recent […]

The post Young Jonn Shows Off Artistic Growth On Sophomore "Love Is Not Enough" appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





