Buhari commiserates with people of Benue on herder-farmer killings | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the recent attacks and subsequent killings of citizens occasioned by herder-farmer clashes in Benue.

The president made the condemnation in a statement by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Saturday in Abuja.

According to the Nigerian leader, it is unacceptable for lives to be taken by herdsmen and farmers alike.

He said: ”No one should attack anyone because of their way of life. Neither should anyone take revenge on others for injustice done to them.

”Both should be held accountable for their actions, and justice delivered.

”It is equally unacceptable for the lives of those merely practising their duties as police officers and government officials to also be lost.”

The presidential aide quoted the president as warning that government would hold those that took innocent lives to account.

Shehu said: ”There are many times when Buhari and Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue have disagreed politically.

”But, today, the…