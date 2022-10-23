Gen. Danjuma restates call on Nigerians to defend themselves against bandits | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gen. Theophilus Danjuma, a former Minister of Defence, on Saturday restated his call on Nigerians to defend themselves against armed bandits terrorising the country.

Danjuma made the call at the official presentation of Staff of Office to the new Aku Uka of Wukari, Manu Ali, in Wukari.

Ali was appointed the new Aku Uka in 2021 by Gov Darius Ishaku of Taraba, following the demise of Dr Shekarau Angyu who ruled for 45 years.

According to Danjuma, his earlier call on Nigerians to defend their land against armed foreign bandits was taken for granted and the result was clear for everyone to see.

“My appeal to you the new Aku Uka is for you to unite us to be able to effectively defend ourselves against the enemies of the country.

“In 2017 when I called on the people to defend themselves, a kangaroo commission of enquiry was set up to investigate and they said I was lying because there was no evidence.

“Today in the country, there is evidence everywhere; the foreign bandits…